CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hotter-than-expected levels of PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. dampened market sentiment.Data released just a while ago showed PCE price Index steady on expected lines. However, the core component came in higher than expected, dampening rate cut hopes.Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. European benchmarks are also trading on a mostly negative note. Asian markets too finished trading with losses. The six-currency Dollar Index is trading flat. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices are trading flat. Gold touched a fresh high again. Cryptocurrencies declined heavily.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,216.00, down 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,674.70, down 0.33% Germany's DAX at 22,581.50, down 0.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,677.41, up 0.13% France's CAC 40 at 7,949.60, down 0.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,359.85, down 0.39% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,120.33, down 1.80% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,982.00, up 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,351.31, down 0.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,426.60, down 0.65%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0795, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2950, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 150.64, down 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6305, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4303, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 104.34, up 0.00%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.309%, down 1.37% Germany at 2.7345%, down 1.46% France at 3.437%, down 0.98% U.K. at 4.7670%, down 0.40% Japan at 1.526%, down 1.48%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $73.36, up 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $70.00, up 0.11%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,117.25, up 0.85%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $84,919.89, down 2.40% Ethereum at $1,884.81, down 6.85% XRP at $2.21, down 5.55% BNB at $628.26, up 0.20% Solana at $131.39, down 4.79%