London Finance & Investment Group Plc - General Meeting Result

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2025

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Lonfin announces that, at a General Meeting held earlier today, Resolutions to approve the withdrawal of the admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange and to the Official List and, subject to High Court approval, the approval of Capital Reduction and Return of Capital to simultaneously return capital to shareholders and reduce the number of Ordinary Shares in issue, were duly passed.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,287,479. Proxy appointments were received from holders of 10,306,214 ordinary shares amounting to 32.94% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

On a poll vote taken at the General Meeting, the poll votes, including proxy votes (10,306,214) and votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting (0), were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Abstained Number % of votes cast Number Number Number 1 10,293,667 99.88 1,225 0 11,322 2 10,304,989 99.99 1,225 0 0

High Court Approval of the Capital Reduction

The Company will now apply to the High Court for approval of the Capital Reduction and the Return of Capital and it expects to be able to satisfy the High Court that the interests of the Company's creditors will not be adversely affected.

If the High Court gives its approval and makes an order in this respect, The Capital Reduction and Return of Capital will take effect once the High Court order has been registered with the Registrar of Companies. The High Court order is expected to be submitted to the Registrar of Companies on Friday, 2 May 2025 and for the Capital Reduction and Return of Capital to be effective from that date.

Withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange

The Company's withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange and from the Official List will occur at 8.00 a.m. on Friday, 2 May 2025, with the last day of dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange being Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

Termination of JSE Listing

Following implementation of the Capital Reduction and Return of Capital, the Company will no longer be in compliance with the JSE's public shareholder spread requirements as set out in the JSE Listing Requirements and will no longer be eligible for listing on the JSE. Accordingly, steps will be taken to terminate the JSE Listing. It is expected that the earliest date for the termination of the Listing will be Friday, 9 May 2025 with the last day of trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE being Friday, 2 May 2025.

Capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's Announcement of the Proposals on 26/27 February 2025.

The salient dates for implementation of the Withdrawal, Return of Capital and Termination of JSE listing are as follows:

Directions hearing at High Court Wednesday, 16 April Advertisement of Capital Reduction posted in newspaper, as directed by the High Court Tuesday, 22 April Open court hearing at High Court Tuesday, 29 April Announce Finalisation information, Capital Reduction Payment amount and currency conversion rate on SENS Tuesday, 29 April Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday, 30 April Suspension of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange Thursday, 1 May Cancellation of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 am UK time Friday, 2 May Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited Friday, 2 May Register the Capital Reduction at Companies House UK Friday 2 May Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm UK time Friday, 2 May Effective Date for the Capital Reduction Friday 2 May Suspension of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited at 9.00 am SA time on Monday, 5 May Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm SA time Wednesday, 7 May Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital from the Effective Date with the last date for payment being Thursday, 8 May Earliest date for Termination of listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited Friday, 9 May

Notes:

(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.

(2) The dates and timing of the events in the above timetable may be subject to change.

(3) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS and an announcement on SENS.

Ordinary Share certificates on the South African register may not be Dematerialised or re-materialised between Monday, 5 May 2025 and Wednesday, 7 May 2025, both days inclusive and Ordinary Shares may not be transferred between the registers in London and South Africa from Tuesday, 29 April 2025 to Friday, 2 May 2025

The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries: