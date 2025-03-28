London Finance & Investment Group Plc - General Meeting Result
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
28 March 2025
LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)
LSE code: LFI
JSE code: LNF
ISIN: GB0002994001
("Lonfin" or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
Lonfin announces that, at a General Meeting held earlier today, Resolutions to approve the withdrawal of the admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange and to the Official List and, subject to High Court approval, the approval of Capital Reduction and Return of Capital to simultaneously return capital to shareholders and reduce the number of Ordinary Shares in issue, were duly passed.
The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,287,479. Proxy appointments were received from holders of 10,306,214 ordinary shares amounting to 32.94% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.
On a poll vote taken at the General Meeting, the poll votes, including proxy votes (10,306,214) and votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting (0), were as follows:
Resolution
For
Against
Withheld
Abstained
Number
% of votes cast
Number
Number
Number
1
10,293,667
99.88
1,225
0
11,322
2
10,304,989
99.99
1,225
0
0
High Court Approval of the Capital Reduction
The Company will now apply to the High Court for approval of the Capital Reduction and the Return of Capital and it expects to be able to satisfy the High Court that the interests of the Company's creditors will not be adversely affected.
If the High Court gives its approval and makes an order in this respect, The Capital Reduction and Return of Capital will take effect once the High Court order has been registered with the Registrar of Companies. The High Court order is expected to be submitted to the Registrar of Companies on Friday, 2 May 2025 and for the Capital Reduction and Return of Capital to be effective from that date.
Withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange
The Company's withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange and from the Official List will occur at 8.00 a.m. on Friday, 2 May 2025, with the last day of dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange being Wednesday, 30 April 2025.
Termination of JSE Listing
Following implementation of the Capital Reduction and Return of Capital, the Company will no longer be in compliance with the JSE's public shareholder spread requirements as set out in the JSE Listing Requirements and will no longer be eligible for listing on the JSE. Accordingly, steps will be taken to terminate the JSE Listing. It is expected that the earliest date for the termination of the Listing will be Friday, 9 May 2025 with the last day of trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE being Friday, 2 May 2025.
Capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's Announcement of the Proposals on 26/27 February 2025.
The salient dates for implementation of the Withdrawal, Return of Capital and Termination of JSE listing are as follows:
Directions hearing at High Court
Wednesday, 16 April
Advertisement of Capital Reduction posted in newspaper, as directed by the High Court
Tuesday, 22 April
Open court hearing at High Court
Tuesday, 29 April
Announce Finalisation information, Capital Reduction Payment amount and currency conversion rate on SENS
Tuesday, 29 April
Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange
Wednesday, 30 April
Suspension of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange
Thursday, 1 May
Cancellation of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 am UK time
Friday, 2 May
Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited
Friday, 2 May
Register the Capital Reduction at Companies House UK
Friday 2 May
Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm UK time
Friday, 2 May
Effective Date for the Capital Reduction
Friday 2 May
Suspension of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited at 9.00 am SA time on
Monday, 5 May
Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm SA time
Wednesday, 7 May
Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital from the Effective Date with the last date for payment being
Thursday, 8 May
Earliest date for Termination of listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited
Friday, 9 May
Notes:
(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.
(2) The dates and timing of the events in the above timetable may be subject to change.
(3) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS and an announcement on SENS.
Ordinary Share certificates on the South African register may not be Dematerialised or re-materialised between Monday, 5 May 2025 and Wednesday, 7 May 2025, both days inclusive and Ordinary Shares may not be transferred between the registers in London and South Africa from Tuesday, 29 April 2025 to Friday, 2 May 2025
The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
