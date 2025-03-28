NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' industrial production rose for a second straight month and at a faster pace at the start of the year, boosted by strong output growth in the mining and quarrying industry as well as in the utilities sector, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.The industrial production index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent growth in December. The increase was the strongest since July last year when output was 4.7 percent higher.Manufacturing output grew 3.7 percent and production in the mining and quarrying sector rose 16.8 percent. The water supply and materials recovery industry logged 9.6 percent growth and electricity supply output was 3.7 percent higher.Manufacturing of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment logged the most significant growth of 29.9 percent, among the manufacturing categories. This was followed by a 23.2 percent surge in the production of other non-metallic mineral products.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX