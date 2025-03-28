MarTech Market worth $296.88 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MarTech Market is expected to reach USD 296.88 billion by 2030 from USD 175.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2025-2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "MarTech Market"

300 - Tables

70 - Figures

380 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106243115

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units (USD billion) Segments Covered Software type, services, marketing type, organization size, end user and region Geographics covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global MarTech Market are Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), HubSpot (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), Genesys (US), AWS (US), NICE (Israel), Meta (US), Sprout Social (US), Zoho (India), SAP (Germany), OpenAI (US), Twilio (US), The Trade Desk (US), Criteo (France), Intuit Mailchimp (US), Klaviyo (US), Braze (US), Iterable (US), Amplitude (US), SEMrush (US), Optimizely (US), BrightEdge (US), Hootsuite (Canada), Taboola (US), WordPress (US), Substack (US), ManyChat (US), Flodesk (US), Aspire (India), Heepsy (Spain), Visme (US), Mangools (Slovakia), Contentful (Germany), CleverTap (India), ThoughtSpot (US), Funnel (Sweden), Moz (US), Ahrefs (Singapore), InstaPage (US), Later (Canada), Mixpanel (US), Buffer (US), Hotjar (Malta).

MarTech is revolutionizing how businesses connect with customers, driven by innovative tools like Generative AI and Customer Data Platforms (CDPs). Generative AI empowers marketers to create personalized content and campaigns by analyzing vast amounts of customer data from sources such as social media, CRM systems, and web analytics. This technology enables data-driven decision-making and predictive strategies that enhance overall marketing effectiveness. Meanwhile, CDPs are transforming how businesses unify and manage customer data across multiple touchpoints, providing a comprehensive view of customer behavior. By integrating data from various sources, CDPs enable highly targeted marketing efforts, improving ad relevance and boosting ROI. These technologies not only streamline marketing efforts but also foster deeper customer connections, making them indispensable in today's competitive landscape. As businesses continue to adopt these advancements, MarTech is poised to redefine customer experiences and drive growth across industries.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106243115

Accelerate Growth by Investing in MarTech-Driven Digital Transformation

Digital transformation continues to drive MarTech adoption as businesses seek to remain competitive in a digital-first economy. Companies leverage MarTech tools to automate processes, enhance customer experiences, and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights. According to Chief Martec, the number of MarTech products grew by 27.8% year-over-year, reaching 14,106 products in 2024, highlighting the rapid expansion of the MarTech landscape. Technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data analytics enable businesses to analyze customer behavior, deliver personalized campaigns, and improve ROI. Industries such as retail, healthcare, and finance are leading the charge in adopting MarTech to build omnichannel strategies and create seamless customer journeys. Leading companies like Salesforce and HubSpot dominate the space, offering integrated solutions that streamline operations and drive growth, emphasizing MarTech's critical role in digital transformation.

By marketing type, the online segment will contribute the highest market share during the forecast period.

Online marketing dominates the MarTech Market due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ability to reach a global audience. With the rapid rise of internet and smartphone usage, businesses are shifting from traditional methods to digital platforms to engage consumers. Online marketing offers precise targeting through data analytics, enabling personalized campaigns that drive higher ROI. Social media, search engines, and e-commerce platforms provide versatile channels for brands to connect with audiences in real-time. Additionally, the growing preference for online shopping and digital content consumption has made online marketing indispensable. Its measurable results, adaptability, and ability to integrate with emerging technologies like AI and automation further solidify its leading position in the MarTech Market.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=106243115

By end users, enterprise user segment will contribute to have highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Enterprise users are driving the highest growth rate in the MarTech Market due to their need for advanced, scalable solutions to manage complex marketing operations across large organizations. Retail and finance are among the top industries accelerating this growth. Retail enterprises leverage AI-driven analytics and customer data platforms (CDPs) to personalize shopping experiences, optimize inventory management, and drive targeted campaigns. Finance companies adopt marketing automation platforms to enhance customer engagement, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline lead nurturing. Enterprises rely on tools like CRM systems, AI-powered insights, and omnichannel marketing strategies to optimize campaigns and gain actionable data-driven insights. The shift toward digital transformation, coupled with the need for integrated, seamless customer experiences, has further accelerated MarTech adoption. Additionally, enterprises have the resources to invest in cutting-edge technologies, making them key contributors to the rapid expansion of the MarTech Market.

By region, Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region boasts the highest growth rate in the MarTech Market, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and a booming e-commerce sector. With a young, tech-savvy population and rising disposable incomes, businesses are heavily investing in digital marketing tools to tap into this expanding market. Governments across the region are also actively promoting digital economies, further accelerating MarTech adoption. China leads the charge as the largest digital market globally, fueled by its advanced e-commerce ecosystem, mobile-first consumers, and innovations in AI and big data analytics, with giants like Alibaba and Tencent dominating the space. AI-powered personalization and automated marketing campaigns are transforming customer engagement. India follows closely, with its rapidly growing internet user base, affordable smartphones, and cheap data driving MarTech adoption, particularly among startups and SMEs. The rise of vernacular content marketing and influencer-driven campaigns highlights the country's evolving digital landscape.

Top Key Companies in MarTech Market:

Some major players in the MarTech Market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), HubSpot (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), Genesys (US), AWS (US), NICE (Israel), Meta (US), Sprout Social (US), Zoho (India), SAP (Germany), OpenAI (US), Twilio (US), The Trade Desk (US), Criteo (France), Intuit Mailchimp (US), Klaviyo (US), Braze (US), Iterable (US), Amplitude (US), SEMrush (US), Optimizely (US), BrightEdge (US), Hootsuite (Canada), Taboola (US), WordPress (US), Substack (US), ManyChat (US), Flodesk (US), Aspire (India), Heepsy (Spain), Visme (US), Mangools (Slovakia), Contentful (Germany), CleverTap (India), ThoughtSpot (US), Funnel (Sweden), Moz (US), Ahrefs (Singapore), InstaPage (US), Later (Canada), Mixpanel (US), Buffer (US), Hotjar (Malta).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Customer Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Insurance Platform Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Product Passport Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Asset Performance Management Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Embedded Finance Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates onMarTech Companies andMarTech Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/martech-market-worth-296-88-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302414043.html