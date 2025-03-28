German High Street Properties A/S: Annual results for 2024

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, March 28, 2025

Announcement no. 273

Annual results for 2024

The board of directors has adopted the annual report for 2024 today.

The group's result of continuing activities before tax amounted to EUR -0.1 million (EUR -4.8 million in 2023). The management considers the result as satisfactory, given the current economic conditions and market conditions in Germany.





The group's result of continuing activities before value adjustments and tax amounted to EUR 0.1 million in 2024 (EUR 0.3 million in 2023) which is in accordance with the latest expectations range of EUR 0.1 - 0.3 million, announced in the annual report 2023 as well as in the interim report for the 3rd quarter of 2024.





The group's revenue of continuing activities amounted to EUR 4.7 million (EUR 4.5 million in 2023).





Negative fair value adjustment of investment properties of the German properties amounted to EUR -0.2 million (EUR -5.7 million in 2023) announced in the stock exchange announcements no. 272 of February 27, 2025.





As of December 31, 2024, the total equity of the group amounted to EUR 63.1 million (EUR 57.7 million in 2023), corresponding to an equity ratio of 64.6% (equity ratio of 56.5% in 2023). The equity increased from January 1 to December 31, 2024 primarily due to the capital increase of net EUR 5.9 million, announced in the stock exchange announcements no. 267 of September 24, 2024.





The management expects for the fiscal year 2025 a result before value adjustment and tax in the range between EUR 0.3 - 0.7 million.





The general meeting will be held on April 30, 2025.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board