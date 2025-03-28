Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.03.25
15:46 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,100
-1,20 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,40018:13
8,2008,30018:07
PR Newswire
28.03.2025 17:54 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 688.048p. The highest price paid per share was 692.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 684.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,167,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,987,662. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

278

687.000

16:03:42

644

686.800

16:03:09

721

687.400

16:01:59

793

687.600

16:01:18

685

687.800

15:59:49

694

688.200

15:59:02

100

688.200

15:59:02

141

688.200

15:59:02

127

688.200

15:59:02

676

687.800

15:57:31

618

688.200

15:55:51

167

688.200

15:55:51

652

688.200

15:52:50

113

688.400

15:52:15

64

688.400

15:52:15

76

688.400

15:52:15

127

688.400

15:52:15

754

688.400

15:51:15

809

688.200

15:49:44

526

688.200

15:49:44

51

688.200

15:49:44

118

687.400

15:46:14

284

687.400

15:45:56

334

686.200

15:43:10

429

686.200

15:43:10

470

686.400

15:42:12

306

686.400

15:42:12

1380

686.600

15:41:30

235

686.600

15:41:30

259

686.000

15:39:55

180

686.000

15:36:29

477

686.000

15:36:29

694

686.200

15:35:21

961

686.400

15:34:48

709

686.200

15:32:45

685

686.200

15:30:20

688

686.200

15:30:20

67

686.200

15:30:20

480

685.000

15:24:33

313

685.000

15:24:33

689

685.200

15:24:19

754

685.400

15:23:26

649

685.400

15:23:26

45

685.800

15:22:53

208

685.800

15:22:53

217

685.800

15:22:53

699

685.000

15:19:59

675

685.200

15:18:23

1105

685.200

15:18:23

790

684.800

15:13:26

694

684.800

15:13:26

693

685.000

15:11:11

711

685.000

15:09:41

1677

685.000

15:09:41

821

684.400

15:05:53

738

684.200

15:01:45

427

684.400

15:01:05

235

684.400

15:01:05

951

684.600

15:01:02

402

684.600

15:00:02

260

684.600

15:00:02

31

684.200

14:57:36

805

685.000

14:55:13

578

685.000

14:55:13

339

685.000

14:55:13

911

685.000

14:55:13

306

685.400

14:53:20

726

685.400

14:53:20

474

685.400

14:53:20

892

685.800

14:50:21

44

685.800

14:49:18

134

685.800

14:49:18

450

685.800

14:49:18

44

685.800

14:49:18

204

685.800

14:49:18

252

685.800

14:48:16

190

685.800

14:46:58

502

685.800

14:46:58

815

685.400

14:44:08

19

685.400

14:44:08

321

684.800

14:41:19

339

684.800

14:41:19

39

684.800

14:41:19

760

685.000

14:41:16

799

684.400

14:36:55

679

684.800

14:34:09

724

685.400

14:33:05

767

685.400

14:31:29

441

685.600

14:31:29

323

685.600

14:31:29

215

685.800

14:30:02

600

685.800

14:30:02

807

686.000

14:29:51

1109

685.600

14:26:11

654

685.200

14:19:27

79

685.200

14:19:27

650

685.800

14:17:10

723

685.600

14:17:10

772

686.200

14:16:33

31

685.800

14:15:07

239

685.800

14:15:07

2

685.800

14:15:07

692

686.400

14:12:07

774

686.600

14:10:48

739

687.200

14:09:06

777

687.600

14:08:14

806

687.800

14:07:05

284

687.800

14:07:05

600

688.000

14:06:28

710

688.400

14:05:23

279

688.400

14:05:23

855

688.400

14:01:29

746

688.800

14:01:22

696

689.000

13:59:52

709

689.000

13:56:25

722

689.600

13:53:05

842

689.600

13:53:05

735

690.000

13:52:17

1123

690.000

13:51:28

771

689.600

13:44:15

734

690.200

13:43:22

756

690.200

13:43:22

417

690.200

13:41:24

274

690.200

13:41:24

769

690.200

13:39:48

754

689.800

13:35:51

432

690.000

13:35:10

300

690.000

13:35:10

765

690.400

13:34:42

739

690.800

13:33:30

934

690.200

13:31:54

687

690.800

13:31:33

305

690.800

13:31:33

140

690.800

13:31:03

660

690.800

13:31:03

88

690.600

13:30:50

737

690.200

13:28:52

672

690.800

13:17:01

460

691.000

13:12:45

231

691.000

13:12:45

90

691.200

13:10:01

600

691.200

13:10:01

756

691.200

13:10:01

775

691.200

13:10:01

1023

691.000

13:09:26

768

691.000

13:09:26

693

691.600

13:09:14

657

692.000

13:08:47

796

692.200

13:08:43

148

690.600

13:01:45

605

690.600

13:01:45

792

690.800

12:57:51

658

691.000

12:56:08

698

691.200

12:56:08

60

691.200

12:56:08

696

691.200

12:56:08

770

689.200

12:52:50

756

688.800

12:48:03

669

689.200

12:47:04

123

689.200

12:43:52

229

689.200

12:43:52

650

689.200

12:43:52

765

689.200

12:43:52

246

689.600

12:43:52

66

689.600

12:43:52

72

689.600

12:43:52

76

689.600

12:43:52

800

688.800

12:41:32

119

689.400

12:37:52

600

689.400

12:37:52

712

689.400

12:37:52

706

689.400

12:37:52

516

689.400

12:36:42

262

689.400

12:36:42

69

689.400

12:35:31

74

689.200

12:34:07

85

689.200

12:34:07

648

688.800

12:31:55

811

689.000

12:30:32

652

689.400

12:30:30

788

689.000

12:23:05

888

689.000

12:19:00

115

689.200

12:18:58

672

689.200

12:18:58

640

689.200

12:18:58

170

689.200

12:15:05

748

689.400

12:15:05

794

689.000

12:06:19

76

689.000

12:06:07

77

689.000

12:06:07

807

688.600

11:58:25

761

689.200

11:48:05

13

689.200

11:48:05

204

690.000

11:47:04

600

690.000

11:47:04

686

690.000

11:47:04

672

690.000

11:47:04

1000

689.600

11:39:55

18

690.000

11:27:33

153

690.000

11:27:33

600

690.000

11:27:33

768

690.000

11:27:33

681

690.600

11:25:56

693

690.800

11:20:28

801

689.400

11:15:33

239

689.400

11:11:27

447

689.400

11:11:27

806

689.400

11:03:35

750

689.200

11:00:46

674

689.000

11:00:05

725

689.600

10:49:29

659

690.200

10:46:09

498

690.600

10:43:30

299

690.600

10:43:29

802

689.800

10:39:30

803

690.000

10:39:13

9

689.400

10:35:56

731

688.800

10:31:34

713

687.400

10:24:45

327

687.200

10:20:26

407

687.200

10:20:26

779

687.200

10:18:05

798

687.400

10:16:05

806

687.400

10:16:05

737

687.400

10:16:05

743

687.400

10:12:24

76

687.600

10:12:23

650

687.600

10:12:23

760

686.400

10:08:18

620

686.400

10:05:49

50

686.400

10:05:49

677

685.200

10:02:27

676

685.400

09:58:27

669

685.600

09:55:16

734

686.400

09:51:03

683

686.000

09:46:26

718

686.600

09:45:08

788

687.400

09:39:45

777

688.000

09:35:24

702

688.000

09:35:24

746

687.800

09:30:47

699

688.400

09:29:22

797

688.800

09:26:02

745

689.600

09:22:16

657

689.800

09:22:16

754

688.800

09:09:42

796

689.000

09:06:41

683

689.200

09:06:02

29

689.200

09:06:02

774

689.400

09:05:06

798

687.400

08:58:34

656

687.200

08:56:46

714

688.600

08:53:20

679

688.400

08:46:04

706

688.400

08:39:36

668

688.600

08:33:05

346

687.800

08:31:27

425

687.800

08:31:27

83

688.000

08:30:13

686

688.000

08:30:13

720

688.400

08:28:16

772

689.200

08:28:15

193

689.200

08:21:50

564

689.200

08:21:50

699

689.600

08:20:10

696

690.200

08:20:10

331

690.600

08:16:15

85

690.600

08:16:15

308

690.600

08:16:15

382

690.200

08:13:06

400

690.200

08:13:06

786

689.400

08:07:42

803

689.800

08:05:15

1166

688.800

08:01:36

778

689.000

08:01:36


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.