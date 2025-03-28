BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 3649 3432



28 March 2025



