BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 3649 3432
28 March 2025
