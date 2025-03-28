Anzeige
Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
PR Newswire
28.03.2025 18:54 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31


Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432

28 March 2025


END



© 2025 PR Newswire
