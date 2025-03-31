TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.9 percent following the 1.1 percent contraction in January.On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.3 percent - moderating from 2.2 percent in the previous month.Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continued to fluctuate indecisively.According to the METI's forecast for industrial production, output is expected to rise 0.6 percent in March and 0.1 percent in April.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX