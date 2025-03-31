TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 12.193 trillion yen.That follows the 1.2 percent increase in January.On a yearly basis, sales rose 1.4 percent - moderating from 4.4 percent in the previous month.Large scale retail sales were up 2.0 percent on year, slowing from 5.0 percent a month earlier.Commercial sales were up 0.5 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year at 49.677 trillion yen, while wholesale sales rose 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year at 37.485 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX