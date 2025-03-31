Anzeige
31.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
31-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 28 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            282.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            275.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            279.2516p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,791,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,254,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.2516p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
20                276.00      08:42:08          00074504842TRLO0      XLON 
10000               278.00      08:48:45          00074505124TRLO0      XLON 
161                277.50      08:49:35          00074505144TRLO0      XLON 
1161               277.50      08:49:35          00074505145TRLO0      XLON 
1000               277.00      09:04:10          00074505527TRLO0      XLON 
276                277.00      09:04:10          00074505528TRLO0      XLON 
46                275.00      09:32:55          00074506656TRLO0      XLON 
1326               275.00      09:32:55          00074506657TRLO0      XLON 
1169               275.00      09:46:30          00074507412TRLO0      XLON 
298                275.00      09:46:30          00074507413TRLO0      XLON 
492                275.00      09:46:30          00074507414TRLO0      XLON 
4                 275.00      09:46:30          00074507415TRLO0      XLON 
219                275.00      09:46:30          00074507416TRLO0      XLON 
1162               275.00      09:47:19          00074507491TRLO0      XLON 
512                275.00      09:47:19          00074507492TRLO0      XLON 
1260               275.00      10:25:46          00074508940TRLO0      XLON 
246                275.00      10:30:04          00074509062TRLO0      XLON 
1236               276.00      10:44:55          00074509403TRLO0      XLON 
31                276.00      10:58:15          00074509751TRLO0      XLON 
1097               276.00      10:58:15          00074509752TRLO0      XLON 
1208               277.50      11:30:51          00074510716TRLO0      XLON 
1400               277.50      11:30:51          00074510717TRLO0      XLON 
138                278.00      11:30:51          00074510718TRLO0      XLON 
1256               278.00      12:24:48          00074511704TRLO0      XLON 
488                278.50      12:37:49          00074512005TRLO0      XLON 
679                278.50      12:37:49          00074512006TRLO0      XLON 
1171               279.50      13:02:15          00074512736TRLO0      XLON 
1304               282.00      13:18:26          00074513135TRLO0      XLON 
1400               282.00      13:18:26          00074513136TRLO0      XLON 
53                282.00      13:18:26          00074513137TRLO0      XLON 
1255               281.50      13:20:16          00074513177TRLO0      XLON 
267                282.50      13:41:38          00074513754TRLO0      XLON 
847                282.50      13:41:38          00074513755TRLO0      XLON 
500                282.00      13:42:01          00074513765TRLO0      XLON 
614                282.00      13:42:01          00074513766TRLO0      XLON 
1190               282.00      13:42:01          00074513767TRLO0      XLON 
1154               281.00      13:47:48          00074514015TRLO0      XLON 
122                281.00      13:53:09          00074514131TRLO0      XLON 
688                281.00      13:53:09          00074514132TRLO0      XLON 
435                281.00      13:53:09          00074514133TRLO0      XLON 
284                280.50      13:55:04          00074514222TRLO0      XLON 
1398               280.50      13:55:04          00074514223TRLO0      XLON 
1400               280.50      13:56:20          00074514271TRLO0      XLON 
354                280.50      14:07:50          00074514763TRLO0      XLON 
1159               280.00      14:09:35          00074514933TRLO0      XLON 
1110               281.50      14:25:08          00074515974TRLO0      XLON 
1314               281.50      14:25:08          00074515975TRLO0      XLON 
285                281.50      14:25:08          00074515976TRLO0      XLON 
842                281.50      14:25:08          00074515977TRLO0      XLON 
1330               280.00      15:04:10          00074517949TRLO0      XLON 
1111               280.00      15:04:10          00074517950TRLO0      XLON 
1267               279.50      15:04:40          00074518005TRLO0      XLON 
1375               279.00      15:05:41          00074518073TRLO0      XLON 
1263               281.00      15:35:52          00074518993TRLO0      XLON 
688                282.50      15:41:10          00074519219TRLO0      XLON 
542                282.50      15:41:10          00074519220TRLO0      XLON 
1184               282.00      15:43:00          00074519347TRLO0      XLON 
1307               282.00      15:43:00          00074519348TRLO0      XLON 
152                282.00      15:50:00          00074519571TRLO0      XLON 
152                282.00      15:50:00          00074519572TRLO0      XLON 
152                282.00      15:50:00          00074519573TRLO0      XLON 
197                282.00      15:50:00          00074519574TRLO0      XLON 
230                282.00      15:50:00          00074519575TRLO0      XLON 
572                282.00      15:50:00          00074519576TRLO0      XLON 
176                282.00      15:50:00          00074519577TRLO0      XLON 
489                281.00      15:59:06          00074519889TRLO0      XLON 
855                281.00      15:59:06          00074519890TRLO0      XLON 
927                281.00      16:14:02          00074520532TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

