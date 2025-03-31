Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 31-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 28 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 282.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 275.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 279.2516p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,791,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,254,683.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.2516p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 20 276.00 08:42:08 00074504842TRLO0 XLON 10000 278.00 08:48:45 00074505124TRLO0 XLON 161 277.50 08:49:35 00074505144TRLO0 XLON 1161 277.50 08:49:35 00074505145TRLO0 XLON 1000 277.00 09:04:10 00074505527TRLO0 XLON 276 277.00 09:04:10 00074505528TRLO0 XLON 46 275.00 09:32:55 00074506656TRLO0 XLON 1326 275.00 09:32:55 00074506657TRLO0 XLON 1169 275.00 09:46:30 00074507412TRLO0 XLON 298 275.00 09:46:30 00074507413TRLO0 XLON 492 275.00 09:46:30 00074507414TRLO0 XLON 4 275.00 09:46:30 00074507415TRLO0 XLON 219 275.00 09:46:30 00074507416TRLO0 XLON 1162 275.00 09:47:19 00074507491TRLO0 XLON 512 275.00 09:47:19 00074507492TRLO0 XLON 1260 275.00 10:25:46 00074508940TRLO0 XLON 246 275.00 10:30:04 00074509062TRLO0 XLON 1236 276.00 10:44:55 00074509403TRLO0 XLON 31 276.00 10:58:15 00074509751TRLO0 XLON 1097 276.00 10:58:15 00074509752TRLO0 XLON 1208 277.50 11:30:51 00074510716TRLO0 XLON 1400 277.50 11:30:51 00074510717TRLO0 XLON 138 278.00 11:30:51 00074510718TRLO0 XLON 1256 278.00 12:24:48 00074511704TRLO0 XLON 488 278.50 12:37:49 00074512005TRLO0 XLON 679 278.50 12:37:49 00074512006TRLO0 XLON 1171 279.50 13:02:15 00074512736TRLO0 XLON 1304 282.00 13:18:26 00074513135TRLO0 XLON 1400 282.00 13:18:26 00074513136TRLO0 XLON 53 282.00 13:18:26 00074513137TRLO0 XLON 1255 281.50 13:20:16 00074513177TRLO0 XLON 267 282.50 13:41:38 00074513754TRLO0 XLON 847 282.50 13:41:38 00074513755TRLO0 XLON 500 282.00 13:42:01 00074513765TRLO0 XLON 614 282.00 13:42:01 00074513766TRLO0 XLON 1190 282.00 13:42:01 00074513767TRLO0 XLON 1154 281.00 13:47:48 00074514015TRLO0 XLON 122 281.00 13:53:09 00074514131TRLO0 XLON 688 281.00 13:53:09 00074514132TRLO0 XLON 435 281.00 13:53:09 00074514133TRLO0 XLON 284 280.50 13:55:04 00074514222TRLO0 XLON 1398 280.50 13:55:04 00074514223TRLO0 XLON 1400 280.50 13:56:20 00074514271TRLO0 XLON 354 280.50 14:07:50 00074514763TRLO0 XLON 1159 280.00 14:09:35 00074514933TRLO0 XLON 1110 281.50 14:25:08 00074515974TRLO0 XLON 1314 281.50 14:25:08 00074515975TRLO0 XLON 285 281.50 14:25:08 00074515976TRLO0 XLON 842 281.50 14:25:08 00074515977TRLO0 XLON 1330 280.00 15:04:10 00074517949TRLO0 XLON 1111 280.00 15:04:10 00074517950TRLO0 XLON 1267 279.50 15:04:40 00074518005TRLO0 XLON 1375 279.00 15:05:41 00074518073TRLO0 XLON 1263 281.00 15:35:52 00074518993TRLO0 XLON 688 282.50 15:41:10 00074519219TRLO0 XLON 542 282.50 15:41:10 00074519220TRLO0 XLON 1184 282.00 15:43:00 00074519347TRLO0 XLON 1307 282.00 15:43:00 00074519348TRLO0 XLON 152 282.00 15:50:00 00074519571TRLO0 XLON 152 282.00 15:50:00 00074519572TRLO0 XLON 152 282.00 15:50:00 00074519573TRLO0 XLON 197 282.00 15:50:00 00074519574TRLO0 XLON 230 282.00 15:50:00 00074519575TRLO0 XLON 572 282.00 15:50:00 00074519576TRLO0 XLON 176 282.00 15:50:00 00074519577TRLO0 XLON 489 281.00 15:59:06 00074519889TRLO0 XLON 855 281.00 15:59:06 00074519890TRLO0 XLON 927 281.00 16:14:02 00074520532TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

