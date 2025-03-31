Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of March 31, 2025, the total number of issued shares of common stock is 79,914,590 of which 77,305,582 shares are outstanding.

Autoliv retired 528,732 shares of common stock that had been repurchased during the quarter which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares.

The Company now has a total of 79,914,590 issued shares of common stock of which 77,305,582 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the repurchased shares, Autoliv holds 2,609,008 shares of common stock in treasury which have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on March 31, 2025, 08:00 CET.

