Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. has awarded 2 GW of solar capacity to four bidders at tariffs ranging from INR 2. 56 ($0. 03)/kWh to 2. 57/kWh in its latest tender. from pv magazine India Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. has awarded 2 GW of solar capacity to four bidders at tariffs of INR 2. 56/kWh to INR 2. 57/kWh. NTPC Renewable Energy secured the largest share, winning 1 GW at INR 2. 56/kWh. ReNew also won 300 MW at this price. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve, a unit of Adani Green Energy Ltd. , received 400 MW, while Hindustan Power's Fastnote Biofuels secured 300 MW, both at INR 2. 57/kWh. ...

