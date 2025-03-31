A month after India introduced an energy storage mandate for renewable energy plants and China scrapped its own, Mexico has stepped forward with an ambitious 30% capacity requirement, alongside plans to add a further 574 MW of batteries by 2028. From ESS News Future wind and solar energy projects in Mexico will be required to colocate battery energy storage systems equivalent to 30% of their capacity, a senior government official told the Senate on Tuesday. "We've already changed the grid code and established that for each intermittent renewable generation plant, 30% will be batteries," Jorge ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...