CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 93.41 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.8986 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 94.19 and 0.9001, respectively.Against the euro and the yen, the aussie slipped to 1-week lows of 0.6275 and 1.7264 from last week's closing values of 0.6287 and 1.7219, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro, 92.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX