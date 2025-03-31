CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar fell to more than 2-week lows of 0.5698 against the U.S. dollar, 84.89 against the yen and 1.9018 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5713, 85.59 and 1.8938, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 2-week low of 1.1025 from last week's closing value of 1.0997.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 83.00 against the yen, 1.92 against the euro and 1.12 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX