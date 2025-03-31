BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported earnings for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR124.408 million, or EUR6.61 per share. This compares with EUR110.433 million, or EUR5.86 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to EUR3.370 billion from EUR3.373 billion last year.Dragerwerk AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR124.408 Mln. vs. EUR110.433 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.61 vs. EUR5.86 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.370 Bln vs. EUR3.373 Bln last year.For the full-year 2024, the Board intends to pay a dividend of 1.97 euros per share, higher than last year's 1.74 euros per share.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects an increase in net sales of 1 to 5 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX