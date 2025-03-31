Bioz, Inc. , the AI-driven citation management leader, is showcasing its new partnership with Sirius Fine Chemicals SiChem GmbH , a well-recognized supplier of high-quality chemical reagents and specialty compounds. Through the integration of Bioz Badges , SiChem is leveraging AI-driven technology to display peer-reviewed citations that validate the impact of its products in published scientific literature.

Advanced Bioz Prime Badges seamlessly showcase scientific citations on SiChem's product web pages, providing researchers with immediate access to studies that reference their compounds. These interactive badges serve as a powerful trust signal, allowing scientists to evaluate product efficacy at a glance. With built-in filtering options, users can sort through citations, ensuring they find the most relevant studies for their research. Each badge also includes clickable elements, allowing researchers to explore full citation details within an intuitive interface.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, added: "SiChem selected our most popular solution, Bioz Prime Badges, to enhance the visibility of their products with real-world scientific validation. We seamlessly integrated these interactive badges into their website, ensuring a smooth user experience that matches their existing UI. Now, researchers can effortlessly access peer-reviewed citations, making it easier to evaluate and trust SiChem's high-quality chemical reagents."

"At SiChem, we are committed to providing researchers with the highest quality chemical reagents, and now, with Bioz Prime Badges, we can further support their work by offering direct access to published validation of our products," said Dr. Miriam Rittner , Chief Executive Officer of SiChem. "This partnership enables us to enhance product credibility, making it easier for scientists to make informed purchasing decisions."

This partnership between Bioz and SiChem highlights the value of integrating AI-driven citation tracking to enhance product credibility. By adopting Bioz Prime Badges, SiChem is providing researchers with easy access to real-world scientific validation, helping them make more informed decisions. As both companies work together to support the research community, this collaboration demonstrates how innovative technology can drive progress and strengthen the connection between scientific discovery and product development.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Sirius Fine Chemicals SiChem GmbH

SiChem is a leading provider of high-quality chemical reagents and specialty compounds, serving academic and industrial researchers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and quality, SiChem supplies a wide range of chemical solutions to support scientific advancements across pharmaceuticals, biomedicals, materials science, and life sciences.

Helpful Links

