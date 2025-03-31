OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 103.74 against the yen and a 1-week low of 1.5538 against the euro, from Friday's closing values of 104.62 and 1.5501, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.4344 from last week's closing quote of 1.4317.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 101.00 against the yen, 1.57 against the euro and 1.45 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX