BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen rose to near 2-week highs of 161.05 against the euro and against 148.71 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 162.20 and 149.81, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 1-week highs of 192.75 and 169.10 from last week's closing quotes of 193.82 and 170.12, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 147.00 against the greenback, 188.00 against the pound and 166.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX