Global software company, Ideagen, is celebrating success in the G2 Spring 2025 Reports, earning 82 prestigious badges and 31 number one rankings this season all thanks to the valued feedback from customers.

This milestone represents the highest number of G2 badge wins for Ideagen to date, more than doubling its achievements from the same period last year. Most importantly, this recognition reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for customers who rely on its solutions every day.

Among this season's wins are 45 'Leader' badges, in addition to number one ranking across 31 reports in the following categories:

Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

Inspection Management

Medical QMS

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Pharma and Biotech

Quality Management (QMS)

Regulatory Change Management

Ideagen also achieved number one rankings in Regional Grid® Reports for Asia Pacific, Europe, EMEA and United Kingdom.

Two of this quarter's standout highlights include Ideagen Quality Control, which achieved 15 number one rankings out of 20 badges and Ideagen Plant Assessor which was ranked number one in five reports out of eight. The machinery safety solution earned three 'Leader' awards along with 'Best Relationship', 'Fastest Implementation', 'Best Est. ROI', 'Most Implementable' and 'Best Results'.

One G2 user said: "Love Ideagen Plant Assessor ... It ultimately helps reduce downtime, minimize risks, and ensure compliance all of which can result in significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency."

"Ensuring people are protected in their work environments is critical," said John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen. "We're here to support businesses build their resilience, be compliant, protect their teams and improve operational efficiency. The positive feedback from our customers this past quarter reflects their trust in Ideagen to deliver on these priorities.

"We want to thank everyone who took the time to share their reviews. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing clarity and confidence to regulated industries, and we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that continue to delight our customers around the world."

G2 is the go-to platform for over 100 million software buyers annually, leveraging insights from more than 2.9 million verified user reviews. Its quarterly reports provide real-time ratings of products and solutions across various criteria. Based on this data, G2 awards badges to the highest-performing companies, representing a mark of excellence and quality that businesses and professionals can use as a benchmark for purchasing decisions.

Discover the highlights of Ideagen's G2 Spring 2025 achievements:

Ideagen Audit Analytics

Seven total badge wins in Financial Research, including recognition as a High Performer in the Enterprise Grid® Report and Easiest to Use in the Usability Index

Leader in both the Grid® Report and Momentum Grid® Report

Ideagen CompliSpace

Two Leader badges in Regulatory Change Management, in both the Mid-Market Grid® Report and Grid® Report

Leader in the Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Regulatory Change Management and ranked #1

Ideagen EHS

Three Leader badges in Environmental Health and Safety across the Grid® Report, Momentum Grid® Report and Mid-Market Grid® Report

Leader in the EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Inspection Management

Leader in the Momentum Grid® Report for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Ideagen Huddle

Seven High Performer badges in Cloud Content Collaboration including for the Grid® Report, Mid-Market Grid® Report and Europe Regional Grid® Report

Fastest Implementation in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Best Est. ROI in the Enterprise Results Index for Cloud Content Collaboration

Ideagen Mail Manager

Highest User Adoption badge in the Small-Business Implementation Index for Email Management

Ideagen Op Central

Three Leader badges in Corporate Learning Management Systems across the Australia Regional Grid® Report, ANZ Regional Grid® Report and Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report

High Performer in the Grid® Report for Corporate Learning Management Systems

Ideagen Plant Assessor

Nine badge wins in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and five #1 rankings. This includes two Leader badges in the Mid-Market Grid® Report and Grid® Report, along with securing Most Implementable in the Implementation Index and Best Results in the Results Index

Leader in the Grid® Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

Ideagen PleaseReview

Leader and ranked #1 in the Grid® Report for Pharma and Biotech

Leader in the Momentum Grid® Report for Document Creation

Ideagen Quality Control

17 wins in Inspection Management, including five Leader badges across the Grid® Report, EMEA Regional Grid® Report, Small-Business Grid® Report, Mid-Market Grid® Report and Momentum Grid® Report. In addition, recognized for Best Usability in the Usability Index, Best Results in the Results Index and Most Implementable in the Implementation Index

Three badges in Environmental, Quality and Safety Management, including being named Leader in the Grid® Report

Ideagen Quality Management

Nine Leader badges in Quality Management (QMS) including for the Grid® Report, Small-Business Grid® Report and Mid-Market Grid® Report

Ranked #1 in the United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report, Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report, Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid® Report, EMEA Regional Grid® Report, Momentum Grid® Report and Europe Regional Grid® Report

Leader in both the Europe Regional Grid® Report for Medical QMS and EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Medical QMS, ranking #1 across both

Leader in the Grid® Report for Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

Ideagen Risk Management

Leader in the EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)

Leader in the Europe Regional Grid® Report for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and ranked #1

Ideagen WorkRite

Seven Leader badges in Ethics and Compliance Learning, including the EMEA Regional Grid® Report and Enterprise Grid® Report

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250328317170/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

Head of Marketing Communications

rebecca.watson@ideagen.com