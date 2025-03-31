France's new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for February to June 2025 range from €0. 0839 ($0. 0907)/kWh to €0. 1295/kWh, depending on system size. From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FIT rates for rooftop solar installations up to 500 kW in size for February to June 2025. For February and March, the FIT is €0. 0987/kWh for PV systems up to 3 kW and €0. 0839/kWh for installations between 3 kW and 9 kW. FITs for these categories in April, May, and June have not been released. For PV systems between 9 kW and 36 kW, the FIT from ...

