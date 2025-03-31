Anzeige
DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) 
Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
31-March-2025 / 10:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.3194 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4029090 
CODE: SADA LN 
ISIN: LU2300294589 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2300294589 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SADA LN 
Sequence No.:  380692 
EQS News ID:  2109058 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109058&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
