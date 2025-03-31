DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2025 / 10:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 196.1694 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56922 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 380663 EQS News ID: 2109000 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 31, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)