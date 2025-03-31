KBRA releases research that examines the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) integration on European sovereigns and how it may contribute to renewed economic vitality across the region. While the rapid advancement of AI contrasts sharply with Europe's slow growth and underwhelming innovation performance, it also offers a possible solution to many of the structural rigidities that have long hindered the continent's economic momentum and fiscal reform efforts. From a sovereign credit perspective, KBRA explores how AI adoption could influence several core components of credit risk analysis.

Key Takeaways

Europe's growth is sluggish, with declining trend growth; AI could boost labour market efficiency.

AI may strengthen fiscal metrics by supporting growth and increasing revenues.

Slow tech adoption in Europe means AI's economic benefits may take time to emerge.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1008865

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331764933/en/

Contacts:

Ken Egan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1275

ken.egan@kbra.com

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Senior Managing Director

+1 646-731-2362

joan.feldbaumvidra@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com