WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Monday as the dollar weakened on growth worries and U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Russia with further oil sanctions.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.8 percent to $73.32 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $69.89.The U.S. dollar was on track for a quarterly loss amid worries about the inflation and economic outlook.Investment bank Goldman Sachs has placed the probability of a U.S. recession at 35 percent, up from its previous forecast of 20 percent, citing declining business and consumer confidence, weakening economic fundamentals, and indications that the White House may be willing to endure short-term economic strain to achieve policy objectives.Investors were also reacting to Trump's warning of possible tariffs on Russian buyers and bombings on Iran.Trump said he would impose secondary tariffs of 25-50 percent on all Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.He also threatened Iran with 'bombing' if it fails to agree to a nuclear deal. Following Trump's threat, Iran has placed its missiles in ready-to-launch mode within underground facilities across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX