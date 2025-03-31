Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

31st March 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 28th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

28th March 2025 48.65p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 48.81p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

31st March 2025