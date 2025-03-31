BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

125.54p Capital only

125.66p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 240,000 Ordinary shares on 25th March 2025, the Company has 118,094,497 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 17,491,697 shares held in Treasury.

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

584.80p Capital only

587.00p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company now has 96,592,687 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 21,336,251 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

526.59p Capital only (undiluted)

533.32p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 225,000 ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company has 189,458,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,553,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

604.42p Capital only

607.43p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company has 78,596,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,613,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

212.90p Capital only

213.80p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 42,460 Ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company has 67,874,182 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,487,123 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

448.45c per share (US cents) - Capital only

452.10c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

346.52p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

349.34p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

223.08p Capital only (undiluted)

226.10p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 10,000 ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company has 19,409,743 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

1,334.61p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,397.83p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,365.05p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,428.27p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 Ordinary shares on 24th March 2025, the Company has 43,199,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,793,731 shares held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

209.45c Capital only USD (cents)

161.85p Capital only Sterling (pence)

211.20c Including current year income USD (cents)

163.20p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.