BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

604.42p Capital only

607.43p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company has 78,596,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,613,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.