BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2025 were:

212.90p Capital only

213.80p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 42,460 Ordinary shares on 28th March 2025, the Company has 67,874,182 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,487,123 shares which are held in Treasury.