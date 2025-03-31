Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial services provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new cooperation agreement effective March 25, 2025 with a prominent Alberta-based health benefits administrator that has been serving Canadians for over 30 years and has administered claims for more than 300,000 individuals.

This partnership enables the Company to immediately scale its proprietary Health Spending Account ("HSA") product in collaboration with a trusted and proven industry partner.

"This is a major milestone in the evolution of our HSA Mastercard platform," said Barret Reykdal, Co-CEO of Financial Services at Everyday People. "With a partner that has deep roots in Alberta and a decades-long track record of excellence in health benefit administration, we are well positioned to accelerate the rollout of our flexible HSA program across Canada." "Our target market size is between eight to nine million working Canadians and requires no capital to scale driving significant net margins to the Company."

The agreement allows both parties to jointly market, solicit, and manage HSA benefit plans through a co-branded prepaid Mastercard solution, backed by Everyday People's program management services and innovative technology infrastructure. Due to confidentiality the terms of the cooperation agreement cannot be disclosed.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership," added Tyler Hatch, Chief Operating Officer of Financial Services at Everyday People. "We now have the infrastructure, integration, and strategic alignment to scale quickly, and bring modern, flexible healthcare benefits to employers and their employees nationwide."

The partnership is already underway and aligns with Everyday People's broader strategy to expand its digital financial service offerings and create meaningful, scalable solutions for everyday Canadians.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves with access to affordable credit products. We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client services with our own affordable and specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. Operating in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America, we have a workforce of about 500 people and our operations were first established in 1988,The company includes two main pillars of business: one pillar, EP Revenue Cycle Management operates under our Co-CEO RCM, Graham Rankin, and one pillar, EP Financial Services operates under our Co-CEO Financial Services, Barret Reykdal. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Contact

