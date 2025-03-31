The provincial board of Ilcos Norte in the Philippines has approved the development of a 300 MW solar farm. Manila-headquartered Opus Solar Enery Corp. will develop the project. A 300 MW solar project has been approved in the barangays of Bacsil and Mumulaan, located in Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines. The provincial board has unanimously approved the installation, which will be developed by Manila-based Opus Solar Energy Corp. The project will occupy at least 200 hectares of forest land chosen by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) ...

