BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The French stock market is down sharply a little past noon on Monday with investors pressing sales almost across the board amid rising fears of a global trade war following the U.S. President Donald Trump that he will likely impose duties on 'essentially all' of the U.S.'s trading partners.France's Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin has stressed that Europe must not be 'pushed around' in a trade conflict it did not seek.The benchmark CAC 40 was down 133.04 points or 1.68% at 7,783.04 a little while ago.Among the constituents of CAC 40, only Orange is up in positive territory, gaining a little over 1%.Teleperformance is down more than 5%. Societe Generale, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Stellantis, Kering, Publicis Groupe and STMicroElectronics are declining 3 to 4%.LVMH, Pernod Ricard, Renault, Schneider Electric, Accor, Michelin, Dassault Systemes, BNP Paribas, Airbus, Eurofins Scientific, ArcelorMittal, Edenred, Legrand, Sanofi and Hermes International are down 2 to 3%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX