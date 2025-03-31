Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

31.03.2025 13:06 Uhr
HilltopAds' New DirectLink Feature: Maximize Your Traffic Monetization from Social Media

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HilltopAds, a leading ad network for advertisers and publishers, is excited to announce a series of powerful updates designed to boost profit and make advertising experience better. With a focus on continuous innovation, HilltopAds introduces several new features released in 2025, and aimed at improving revenue potential for its partners.

About HilltopAds ad network

Unlock Social Media Traffic Monetization Potential with shortened DirectLink

Publishers can now effortlessly monetize their social media traffic using a shortened DirectLink format. This streamlined solution makes it easier than ever for bloggers and influencers to turn clicks from platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter and other social media channels into revenue.

More Payment Flexibility

HilltopAds is also expanding its payment options to provide greater convenience:

  • For Advertisers: Deposits making via Paxum and PayPal is available in Euros, in addition to the previously available US dollar option.
  • For Publishers: A new payout method, Payoneer, has been added, with the mun. payout sum of $20.

Target Ads to Telegram Users

To improve campaign performance, advertisers can now target users on Telegram, opening new avenues for engagement and conversions within this rapidly growing social platform. Run ads in your preferred social network or messenger, and get as many conversions as possible.

These updates underline HilltopAds' commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing its partners with cutting-edge solutions for effective monetization. Whether you're looking to boost your social media traffic revenue, improve your targeting capabilities, or simplify your payment processes, HilltopAds has you covered.

For more information on these updates and how they can benefit your business, visit HilltopAds.com.

