abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Pricing of 2025 Voluntary Cash Redemption

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX:FAP)(UEN:T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that ordinary shares (the "Shares") accepted for the 2025 voluntary cash redemption will be redeemed at a rounded price of CAD 3.26 per Share in Canadian dollars. This price is equal to 100% of the average net asset value per Share based on the three business days preceding the redemption date of March 28, 2025, less direct costs. The pro-rata redemption rate will be 0.202 (i.e., for every 1,000 Shares submitted by a shareholder for redemption, 202 Shares will be redeemed). Payment of the redemption proceeds will be made on or before April 17, 2025. Shares that will be redeemed remain eligible for the March 2025 distribution.

Important Information

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. NAV returned data includes investment management fees, custodial charges, bank loan expenses and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. The Company is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Total return based on net asset value reflects changes in the Company's net asset value during each period. Total return based on market price reflects changes in market value.

Aberdeen Investments is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A., and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited. abrdn Cana-da Limited ("abrdn") is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.aberdeeninvestments.com/en-ca/investor/funds

# # #

Aberdeen Investments

Investor Relations

1-800-992-6341

Investor.Relations@aberdeenplc.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire