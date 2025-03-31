WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) announced that it has completed sale of its Commercial Aviation Solutions business to an affiliate of TJC L.P. for $800 million. The entire $800 million cash purchase price was paid to L3Harris at the closing of the transaction.CAS specializes in commercial flight training, flight data analytics, commercial avionics and other capabilities. The business was formerly part of L3Harris' Integrated Missions Systems segment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX