WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation remained stable for the second straight month in March, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in the previous two months. The expected inflation rate was also 5.1 percent.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.7 percent annually in March, and housing and utility costs were 13.3 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for fuels for personal transport equipment dropped 4.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX