WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has advised its stockholders to reject an unsolicited mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation, as the offer price is below the company's recent closing share price.Ingersoll Rand announced that it received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment to purchase up to 1.50 million shares of Ingersoll Rands common stock at $77.50 per share. The offer price is approximately 4.27% below the closing price of the company's common stock on The New York Stock Exchange on March 21, 2025, the last trading day before the date of the offer.The offer price is also approximately 2.43% below the closing price of Ingersoll Rands common stock on March 28, 2025, the business day prior to this release.