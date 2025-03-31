Simulab Corporation Announces Promotion of Woody Salmonsen to Director of Sales, North America

In Response to Continued Growth, Simulab Corporation Adds Salmonsen to the Leadership Team

Simulab Corporation, a leader in soft-tissue healthcare simulation training, is pleased to announce the promotion of Woody Salmonsen to Director of Sales, North America.

Woody Salmonsen

Simulab Corporation Director of Sales, North America

Salmonsen has been with Simulab for seven years and in that time has built strong relationships within the healthcare simulation community as Account Manager for the Northeast and Canada regions. Based in Boston, he's earned the respect of colleagues and educators through his strong leadership and commitment to customer success.

Salmonsen will lead sales operations across North America in his new role, applying his experience in the healthcare simulation industry to drive Simulab's continued growth and success.

"Woody's contributions to Simulab over the past seven years have been key to our success," said Stephen Hertz, Chief Commercial Officer at Simulab. "His expertise in building strong customer relationships and deep understanding of the healthcare simulation field make him the ideal person to lead our North American sales efforts. We're excited to grow our reach and partnerships under Woody's leadership."

About Simulab Corporation:

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Simulab Corporation is a pioneer in soft-tissue healthcare simulation training. With a focus on delivering realistic and easy-to-use medical simulators and procedural task trainers, Simulab has improved patient outcomes through innovative training solutions for over 30 years.

For more information about Simulab Corporation and its products, please visit www.simulab.com and connect at info@simulab.com.

