Uber (NYSE: UBER) and OpenTable (part of Booking Holdings Inc., NASDAQ: BKNG), global leaders in transportation and restaurant tech, have formed a new strategic partnership to provide seamless dining experiences for millions of highly engaged consumers around the world. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will pair Uber's ride-hailing and delivery services with OpenTable's expansive restaurant network across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and Ireland.

In the months ahead, the companies will develop integrations of the Uber Eats, Uber, and OpenTable apps to offer dining reservation access and seamless transportation options, membership benefits, and more. And for the more than 1 million restaurants worldwide that partner with the companies, the collaboration between two trusted platforms brings additional opportunities to drive revenue, engage existing diners-and reach new ones.

"We're always looking for ways to help people go out and get the best of their cities," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "As a first step, our partnership with OpenTable will make it easier than ever to find and book a great restaurant and get there without a hitch. And we're excited to continue making Uber One even more valuable to our members."

"Together with Uber, we're redefining what it means to dine out in a connected world," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "Dining, delivery and transportation are all intimately connected. This partnership strategically positions OpenTable to make those daily experiences as integrated and frictionless as possible for both restaurants and diners."

The partnership is expected to roll out in phases throughout the year, with both companies committed to expanding features and deepening integration over time, all in service of innovating for consumers and restaurants.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most their team, their guests, and their bottom line while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

