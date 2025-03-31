WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it implemented Section 803 Data Privacy, which allows private aircraft owners to request to keep certain ownership information, like their name and address, private and not publicly available on FAA websites.Private aircraft owners and operators can now electronically request that the FAA withhold their aircraft registration information from public view. FAA said that they can submit a request through the Civil Aviation Registry Electronic Services (CARES) to withhold this information from public display on all FAA websites.The FAA will publish a request for comment in the Federal Register to seek input on this measure, including whether removing the information would affect the ability of stakeholders to perform necessary functions, such as maintenance, safety checks, and regulatory compliance. The FAA said it is also evaluating whether to default to withholding the personally identifiable information of private aircraft owners and operators from the public aircraft registry and providing a means for them to download their data when needed.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX