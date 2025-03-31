BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has approved a new round of 135 projects under the Technical Support Instrument to support Member States to prepare, design and implement a total of 390 reforms in 2025.The selected projects will help the Member States address reforms in key priority areas to strengthen the Union's resilience and competitiveness and to improve citizens' lives across the EU.Two-third of the projects are linked 15 flagship projects aimed at addressing common reform needs in the EU, such as improving the quality of public administration, provide a better business environment for SMEs, or to make energy systems fit for the green and digital transition.In line with the key priority to strengthen the Union's competitiveness, the TSI will support 109 reforms to help Member States improve their business environment, close the innovation gap, build a net-zero economy, and promote the Union's economic security.The TSI will support 38 reforms in 22 Member States to reduce unnecessary administrative burden for SMEs, to promote start-ups and scale ups and to enable them to be more productive, competitive and resilient, the Commission said.More than 130 reforms to support the digital transition have been selected in 2025, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence and innovative technologies. With the project 'FutureProof Education', the TSI will support schools in Germany, Sweden, and Ireland to develop guidance for the responsible and meaningful use of AI in schools, as well as to set up AI literacy programs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX