Global Acquisitions Corporation: Global Acquisitions Corp. Announces Corporate Name Change to Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation ("AASP" or the "company") (OTC PINK:AASP) announced today a name change to "Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp." The change reflects the company's further commitment to building a world class sports entertainment and media company initially focused on racquet sports with longtime significant shareholder and global sports icon, Andre Agassi.

AASP seeks to define a new era in sports entertainment beginning with growth opportunities associated with the pickleball and padel industries, both of which are currently experiencing significant growth around the world. AASP plans to deploy capital in these rapidly growing global markets supported by Mr. Agassi.

Mr. Agassi has been a World Number 1, 8-time Grand Slam winner, and an Olympic Gold Medalist during his Hall of Fame tennis career. More recently, Mr. Agassi has become one of the highest profile leaders growing pickleball around the world through his participation, endorsements, and investments. AASP expects to play a leading role in advancing wellness and social interaction via the global language of sport by building a world class brand around the growth and popularity of racquet sports. AASP is in discussions with best of class brands in the fields of media, technology, equipment, and entertainment around creative ways to collaborate on leading and advancing pickleball at all levels on a global scale.

The company's vision for the sport is for widespread adoption at every level. From youth activities, school teams, and scholarships, to major league action, streaming media, and everything in between, AASP aims to play a leading role in spreading the fun, wellness, social interaction, and business of pickleball around the world.

Commenting on the name change, CEO Ronald Boreta stated, "We are incredibly excited to announce our official rebranding to Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. Our new branding allows counterparties to immediately identify our ties with Andre Agassi, and as a result, we expect significant opportunities to grow the company through multiple avenues, such as tournaments, creative content, media, philanthropic events, and more. As a globally recognized name in tennis and a leader in growing pickleball worldwide, we believe that Andre immediately establishes our brand and gives us a heads up on our competition. Moving forward, we are working to facilitate a best practices capital market strategy of achieving appropriate liquidity in our stock and awareness of our mission among investors worldwide with our goal of becoming an accessible, visible and preferred public platform for those seeking investment opportunity in the growing racquet sports industry."

Adding to Mr. Boreta's comments, Mr. Agassi stated, "Having been involved with pickleball as an advocate, investor, and player, I've grown to love all the sport has to offer to so many people. As I have become more involved in recent years, I've recognized how much opportunity exists to grow the sport, all while promoting health of body and mind. For these reasons and more, I am excited to support the company's name change to take a larger role in growing the business and passion of pickleball and other racquet sports worldwide."

Forward-Looking Statements

