LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that his government has deported more than 24,000 illegal immigrants since assuming office in July last year.Addressing the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Kramer outlined how the government is finally restoring order to the immigration system after years of failure.'We've already removed more than 24,000 people with no right to be here and we're finally shutting down exploitative illegal working, dismantling criminal networks, while forcing people-smuggling gangs out of business,' Starmer told the summit.'For too long, the UK was a soft touch. That ends now. No more gimmicks, no empty promises, just serious action for British security'.The continued rise in removals includes a 21 percent increase in enforced returns and a 16 percent increase in foreign national offenders being removed from the UK since July 5. It includes the four biggest return charter flights in the UK's history, with a total of more than 850 people on board.The massive surge in removals followed the government's immediate action to redeploy staff across the Home Office to work on policies that deliver results.Since taking office the government has reset its approach to global cooperation, striking new bilateral agreements with key international partners including France, Germany, Italy, and Balkan states to disrupt smuggling networks and accelerate removals.More than 40 countries and organisations, including tech giants like Meta, X and TikTok, have come together to agree new action to smash people-smuggling gangs at the summit, being held in London.