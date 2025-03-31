New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + NYSE Texas opens for business with DJT as its first listing

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 31st

It's the final trading day of the first quarter with President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs due Wednesday, April 2.

NYSE Texas opens for business as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in the Lone Star State. "This new offering will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas," NYSE President Lynn Martin said.

Trump Media and Technology Group is set to become the first company to trade on NYSE Texas in a dual listing for the firm with ticker symbol DJT.

