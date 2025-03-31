Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: A3CYXD | ISIN: US25400Q1058
NASDAQ
28.03.25
20:43 Uhr
19,830 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
31.03.2025 15:00 Uhr
57 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + NYSE Texas opens for business with DJT as its first listing

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 31st

  • It's the final trading day of the first quarter with President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs due Wednesday, April 2.
  • NYSE Texas opens for business as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in the Lone Star State. "This new offering will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas," NYSE President Lynn Martin said.
  • Trump Media and Technology Group is set to become the first company to trade on NYSE Texas in a dual listing for the firm with ticker symbol DJT.

Click here to learn more about NYSE Texas

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654069/NYSE_March_31_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-texas-opens-for-business-with-djt-as-its-first-listing-302415625.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
