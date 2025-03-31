myOasbit Unveils AI Business Platform to Automate Marketing, Sales, Ops & Finance - Free Setup Offer

Automate Marketing, Sales and Operations With One Cohesive Ecosystem of Powerful Tools Designed to Simplify and Grow Your Business

myOasbit, the AI-powered business operating system, is transforming how companies scale by centralizing tools and automating every core function - from marketing and sales to operations and finances. Built for business owners ready to streamline their workflow, reduce overhead, and maximize efficiency, myOasbit is more than just a CRM - it's the foundation of a fully automated enterprise.

myOasbit AI-Powered All-in-One Business Operating System & Customer Relationship Management Solution

Trusted by over 28,000 brands, myOasbit is engineered to replace dozens of tools, eliminate repetitive tasks, and give business owners complete control from one powerful platform.

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Business:

Marketing: AI automates lead responses, email campaigns, and social content, keeping your brand present and responsive 24/7. Sales: Visual pipelines, automatic follow-ups, appointment booking, and lead scoring ensure you never miss a conversion opportunity. Operations: Workflow automation, task assignments, internal communications, and client management systems help teams run like clockwork. Finances: Built-in invoicing, payment processing, revenue tracking, and auto-reminders streamline cash flow and reduce missed payments.

With over 1,000 integrated features and 100+ workflow triggers, businesses using myOasbit report saving 10-20 hours per week, boosting lead conversions by up to 50%, and significantly improving customer retention and reputation.

And now, for a limited time, new subscribers get free setup and full AI integration by working directly with a dedicated consultant and CRM specialist - at no cost. The team will build, customize, and launch all your workflows and automations until everything is operating smoothly and efficiently.

"We didn't just build software - we created a self-operating system designed to scale with you," said Sean Alex, CTO, Oasbit. "From solopreneurs to teams, our goal is to automate every layer of business so you can focus on growth, not admin."

Limited-Time Offer Includes:

Free AI Setup & Integration (Originally $2,000)

3-Day Free Trial - Full access, no commitment

Direct Work With Experts - Complete system setup until satisfied

Highlights of What You Can Automate:

AI Voice - Inbound & outbound call handling AI Text & Email - Auto-responses, campaigns, and lead nurturing AI Social - Scheduling and engagement across platforms AI Web - No-code, high-converting websites in minutes, for free. AI Workflows - Automate 70%+ of your business processes AI Payments - Invoicing, processing, and revenue tracking AI Reputation - 5-star review generation and feedback management AI CRM - Visual pipelines, task assignments, client timelines

Whether you're starting out or scaling fast, myOasbit centralizes your business systems to help you operate faster, smarter, and more profitably.

About Oasbit

Oasbit is a Canadian technology company building AI-powered systems that help small businesses automate, grow, and succeed. With an all-in-one platform designed to replace dozens of tools, Oasbit makes it easy for business owners to centralize marketing, sales, operations, and financial systems - so they can scale faster, smarter, and with full confidence.

Contact Information

Anna Essie

Director

anna@oasbit.com

?+1 (888) 884-9891?





SOURCE: Oasbit

