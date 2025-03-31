GIGABYTE AORUS AI PCs: MASTER 18 and 16 Are Now Available

TAIPEI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the AI PC era accelerates, GIGABYTE announces its flagship AI gaming laptops, the AORUS MASTER 18 and AORUS MASTER 16 are now available. Engineered to harness the power of artificial intelligence, the AORUS MASTER series features the groundbreaking AI agent, GiMATE, designed to enhance users' AI experience and customization. Powered by Intel® Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, these AI PCs deliver exceptional gaming and AI-driven computing experiences. To ensure peak performance, WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling technology provides advanced thermal management, making the AORUS MASTER series the ultimate AI-powered gaming laptops.

At the heart of the AORUS MASTER series is GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent. GiMATE leverages an advanced large language model (LLM), making hardware control on the laptop as intuitive as a conversation. The Press and Speak function allows users to adjust power modes, cooling settings, and audio profiles effortlessly. Additionally, the AORUS MASTER series is powered by Intel® Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX, boasting an integrated NPU AI engine, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, enabling new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Plus, with access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices, the laptops offer AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready GIGABYTE AI systems.

The AORUS MASTER series redefines cooling solutions with up to 270-watt thermal power with the advanced WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling technology, ensuring best-in-class thermal efficiency. This system significantly enhances heat dissipation by featuring a vapor chamber and a Frost Fan design consisting of 158 asymmetric ultra-thin fan blades. An advanced airflow system with 3D VortX circulation and quad fans on AORUS MASTER 18 further optimizes cooling, delivering zero-noise operation with 0dB ambient mode and Icy Touch technology for a more comfortable gaming experience.

The AORUS MASTER series also offers an unparalleled visual and audio experience. Equipped with Dolby Vision® HDR technology, the AORUS MASTER 18's mini-LED panel and AORUS MASTER 16's OLED display deliver stunning contrast and vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the series features dual-force speakers that effectively reduce vibrations and distortion and Dolby Atmos® technology which adapts sound to various usage conditions and surround sound enhances spatial immersion, creating a truly cinematic audio experience. To get the most powerful AI PCs, please visit: where-to-buy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641776/GIGABYTE_AORUS_AI_PCs_MASTER_18_and_16_Are_Now_Available.jpg

