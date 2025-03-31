BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in February from a year ago, as imports rose amid a fall in exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.The trade surplus dropped to EUR 1.1 billion in February from EUR 1.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.In January, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.9 billion.Exports declined 3.3 percent annually in February, while imports climbed 1.6 percent.The seasonally and working-day-adjusted volume of exports was 0.9 percent lower compared to January, and that of imports dropped by 0.1 percent.Separate official data showed that producer price inflation slowed to 8.2 percent in February from 9.1 percent in January. Prices have been rising since June 2024.The overall price rise was primarily caused by the annual weakening of the forint exchange rate against the euro and the increase in production costs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX