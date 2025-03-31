WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Monday announced a collaboration with OpenTable, a subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) to boost dining experiences of its customers.Under this deal, Uber's ride-hailing and delivery services will be integrated with OpenTable's expansive restaurant network across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and Ireland.In the coming months, the companies will integrate Uber Eats, Uber, and OpenTable apps to offer dining reservation access and seamless transportation options, membership benefits, and more.The partnership is expected to roll out in phases throughout the year, the company added.In the pre-market hours, Uber's stock is trading at $71.35, down 1.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX