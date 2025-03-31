BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Croatia rose for a third straight month in February led by strong growth in energy output and capital goods production, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production grew 5.4 percent year-on-year following a 7.5 percent increase in January.
Among the main industrial groupings, the energy industry registered strong output growth of 27.8 percent. This was followed by a 13.4 percent increase in capital goods production. Intermediate goods output rose 1.0 percent.
Production of durable consumer goods decreased 5.0 percent and those of non-durable consumer goods fell 3.0 percent.
Industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.9 percent from January when output grew 2.2 percent. This was the first fall in three months.
The report also showed that employment in industry shrunk 2.5 percent year-on-year and was lower by 0.2 percent from the previous month.
