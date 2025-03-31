BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Croatia rose for a third straight month in February led by strong growth in energy output and capital goods production, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production grew 5.4 percent year-on-year following a 7.5 percent increase in January.Among the main industrial groupings, the energy industry registered strong output growth of 27.8 percent. This was followed by a 13.4 percent increase in capital goods production. Intermediate goods output rose 1.0 percent.Production of durable consumer goods decreased 5.0 percent and those of non-durable consumer goods fell 3.0 percent.Industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.9 percent from January when output grew 2.2 percent. This was the first fall in three months.The report also showed that employment in industry shrunk 2.5 percent year-on-year and was lower by 0.2 percent from the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX